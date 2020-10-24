Two men were shot in the legs outside an East Patchogue bar early Saturday morning, police said, by a third man who had been escorted out of the bar after a dispute.

Suffolk police said the man was forced to leave El Buen Ambiente, located at 466 E. Main St., following an "altercation" with another customer.

"The man retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and began shooting, striking two bystanders outside the bar at approximately 1:30 a.m.," the police statement said.

The shooter ran off, police said.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals. One, a 39-year-old Lake Grove resident, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with what the police called serious injuries. The other, a 26-year-old who lives in Northport, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that did not risk his life, police said.

Anyone who can aid detectives probing the shooting should call 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will are confidential.