A Queens Village man, already facing charges that he scammed a 77-year-old Floral Park grandmother out of $9,800, was rearrested Tuesday and charged with scamming an 80-year-old East Norwich woman out of $30,000, Nassau County police said.

Defendant Ahmaad Moore, 31, of 223rd Street, appeared with his attorney and surrendered to detectives at the Eighth Precinct in Bethpage at 7:10 a.m., police said. They said Moore's attorney, whose name was not disclosed, is not listed in court records from his previous case.

Police Major Case Bureau Fraud and Forgery detectives said that on Dec. 18, the East Norwich victim said she received a phone call at about 6:30 p.m. from someone claiming her adult son had been arrested after being involved in an accident overseas and that he was in need of money.

Then, police said, Moore arrived at the woman's home and she handed over an envelope containing $30,000. The victim soon realized she had been the victim of a scam and filed a police report, which led to an investigation and the subsequent arrest.

Moore was charged with third-degree larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud and was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Court records show that Moore was previously arrested and charged in a separate elderly scam involving a victim in Floral Park.

In that case, police said Moore claimed money was needed for bail for the victim's granddaughter, who he said had been involved in a car accident.

After being given $9,800 by the victim, police said, Moore contacted her a second time, saying a judge had ordered her granddaughter to pay medical bills for the victim in the accident. The victim then contacted Floral Park police, who helped the woman arrange a second meeting, when, police said, Moore tried to pick up an additional $19,000.

Instead, he was arrested.

Court records show Moore was arraigned on Jan. 18, charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree attempted grand larceny, and was released on his own recognizance. Records show a temporary order of protection also was ordered.

Police said the East Norwich case was investigated separate of the case in Floral Park, but that now investigators are trying to determine if there are other victims of Moore and are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call 911. All calls will remain confidential.