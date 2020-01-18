TODAY'S PAPER
Queens man tried to scam elderly Floral Park woman out of $19,000, police say

Ahmaad Moore, 31, of Queens Village, is to

Ahmaad Moore, 31, of Queens Village, is to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of third-degree grand larceny. Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 77-year-old grandmother was scammed out of $9,800 by a Queens Village man, but he was arrested Friday when he tried to pick up a second payment of $19,000, Nassau police said.

The man had claimed the money initially was needed to pay for bail after, he said, the victim's granddaughter had been in a car accident. The grandmother paid him in cash at her Floral Park home, police said.

The second time he contacted her, saying a judge had ordered her grandaughter to pay medical bills for the other person in the accident, police said her suspicions were aroused.  

She contacted the Floral Park police, who helped her arrange a second meeting, also at her home, where they arrested Ahmaad Moore, 31, police said.

Moore is expected to be arraigned on a charge of grand larceny on Saturday. It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.

How much, if any, of the victim's money will be recovered is not yet known, a police spokesman said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

