Long IslandCrime

Lindenhurst woman helps police nab her attempted scammers, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Lindenhurst woman born nearly a century ago immediately spotted a modern-day scam, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Suffolk police said on Friday.

The 95-year-old received a call telling her that her grandson needed $8,000 in cash for bail and attorney fees because he was involved in a drunken driving crash, the police statement said. She was instructed to place the money in her mailbox, the statement said.

Instead, she called 911.

Officers then laid in wait.

Police observed two men parked in a 2006 Acura TL by the woman's home Thursday afternoon. One, Eury Garcia-Sosa, 30, of the Bronx, then walked to her house — only to be arrested, police said.

Garcia-Sosa was charged with attempted grand larceny. The driver of the car, Jose Rojas, 32, of the Bronx, was charged with attempted grand larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

Their arraignment is set for Friday. It was not immediately clear if they were represented by attorneys.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

