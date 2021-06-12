TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Hicksvile man charged in attempted $13,000 elder scam, Nassau police say

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
A Hicksville man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to scam a 75-year-old man out of $13,000, Nassau police said.

An unknown man who claimed to work for the U.S. Treasury Department allegedly called the 75-year-old, who lives out of state, and told him to send $13,000 to a FedEx pick-up site in Oceanside, police said.

Ronak Patel, 26, allegedly tried to retrieve the package containing the money at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

A FedEx employee asked Patel for identification, and police arrested him when he went to his car to get his driver’s license, police said. He was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and ten counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Patel had 10 forged driver’s licenses, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in Mineola.



David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

