An 87-year-old Westbury woman thought she had won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes — but instead, she was the victim of a scam that cost her $86,000, Nassau police said on Thursday.

A letter sent through the U.S. mail instructed the woman to withdraw that amount in cash over "multiple dates" to pay fees and taxes tied to her win, according to the police.

"The victim was further instructed, that individuals would come to her home to pick up the cash and she complied with these demands," a police statement said.

When no prize arrived, she contacted the police.

Then on Wednesday, "an unknown subject" got in touch with the woman and instructed her to take out $5,000, which then would be picked up, police said.

The woman called the police, and Romano George, 28, of Hicksville, was arrested at her home at 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He was charged with felony grand larceny.

Investigators said George, whose arraignment is set for Thursday, is one of the people who collected cash from the woman on two previous visits to her home.