Long IslandCrime

Scammers demanded $50k, but victim, 74, went to the cops instead, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A grandmother was scammed out of $13,000 by individuals claiming her granddaughter needed bail money — but when they came back for $50,000 the victim turned to the police, who arrested a woman who came for the cash, Nassau police said on Thursday.

The swindle began when a man, who was not identified, called the 74-year-old grandmother on Jan. 21 and claimed to be a lawyer for her granddaughter, who he said had been arrested and needed bail money, police said. Someone later came by to get the cash, police said.

Then the grandmother was told that a judge had raised the bail, and $50,000 was now needed. She told the scammers she needed time to withdraw the funds and — realizing she had been swindled — filed a police report, police said.

The unknown man then told her on Wednesday that he would send someone to her home for the cash, police said.

Kayla A. Roberts, 22, of East Norwich, was arrested in Massapequa when she came for the funds, police said. She has been charged with attempted grand larceny and was given a desk appearance ticket for April 29.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

