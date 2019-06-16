TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Nassau police seek man who recorded through Elmont bathroom window

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Nassau County police are searching for a man they say stood outside an Elmont house and recorded a woman and two girls through a bathroom window Saturday night.

Police got the call Saturday at 9:21 p.m. from a 38-year-old woman that a man was standing outside her Harrison Street house, recording video on his cellphone.

The caller told police that he was seen standing on a covered porch and recording through the window of a bathroom, where the caller’s 24-year-old sister, a 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were.

The suspect, described as in his 20s, wearing camouflage short pants, a light-colored shirt and dark sneakers, fled on foot, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

