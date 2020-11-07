TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

2 charged with burglarizing Elmont used car dealer

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A Brooklyn man and a 17-year-old boy are accused of robbing an used car dealership in Elmont early Saturday, while a third person remains on the loose, Nassau County police said.

Rolando Jean, 18, faces two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal trespassing in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, two of grand larceny in the third degree, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. The unnamed teen faces similar charges.

Police said an employee at the Showtime Auto Sales store on Linden Boulevard near Elmont Road called at 2:08 a.m. and said he saw three men walking away from a store trailer carrying store property. After officers arrived, the three fled on foot west on Linden Boulevard, police said.

Police later found Jean and the teen while canvassing the area, authorities said. Police also found a stolen white 2006 Honda CRB the two used.

The teen and Jean are to be arraigned Sunday in Nassau County Court in Mineola. No information on the third person was available, police said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

People celebrate at Times Square in Manhattan after Live blog: Dems, GOP across LI and nation react
Suffolk Republican chairman Jesse Garcia, shown, and his Brown: Long Island Republicans kicked it Old School on Election Day
People celebrate in Times Square in Manhattan on Joy, relief on streets of NYC after Biden victory
Mohammad Malik, 35, and Dr. Noor Shah, 29, Newlyweds married on LI drown on their honeymoon, family says
A Stony Brook Medicine clinic for people with Clinic to treat people coping with life after COVID-19
Vera Maitinsky was known for her devotion to Vera Maitinsky, devoted pediatrician, dies at 83
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search