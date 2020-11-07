2 charged with burglarizing Elmont used car dealer

A Brooklyn man and a 17-year-old boy are accused of robbing an used car dealership in Elmont early Saturday, while a third person remains on the loose, Nassau County police said.

Rolando Jean, 18, faces two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal trespassing in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, two of grand larceny in the third degree, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. The unnamed teen faces similar charges.

Police said an employee at the Showtime Auto Sales store on Linden Boulevard near Elmont Road called at 2:08 a.m. and said he saw three men walking away from a store trailer carrying store property. After officers arrived, the three fled on foot west on Linden Boulevard, police said.

Police later found Jean and the teen while canvassing the area, authorities said. Police also found a stolen white 2006 Honda CRB the two used.

The teen and Jean are to be arraigned Sunday in Nassau County Court in Mineola. No information on the third person was available, police said.