Authorities have arrested a suspect they were seeking who fled after hitting a police officer with a stolen car early Saturday morning in Elmont and then crashing it into a house, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Police said the officer suffered cuts and swelling on his foot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to detectives, Iuemhetep White, 21, of Holland Avenue, Elmont, was driving a BMW at 5:25 a.m. when he got into an accident with a Toyota Camry on Wellington Road and fled the scene. There were no injuries in that crash, police said.

Responding officers saw White and his vehicle a short distance away from the accident, and after ignoring their commands to get out of his car, he drove off and ran over the foot of one of the officers who was standing in the street, police said.

Police said that about 10 minutes later officers responded to a 911 call about a white BMW crashing into a house on Ludlam Avenue. They found the car unoccupied.

Then shortly after 7 p.m., a 911 call was received about a stolen BMW, police said, and a subsequent investigation led officers to White’s residence where he was placed under arrest less than an hour later.

White, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, leaving the scene of a personal injury incident without reporting, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failing to obey a police officer, two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and unlicensed operator.

White is scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court, Hempstead, police said.