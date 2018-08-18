Nassau County police are investigating the deaths of two people in a multi-family home in Elmont.

Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the homicide squad, said a man and a woman had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

“We’re looking into what transpired,” he said from the scene.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on Wellington Road, in the shadow of Belmont Park, just off the Cross Island Parkway.

The home was cordoned off by police tape as neighbors milled around the street.