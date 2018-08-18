Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police probe deaths of man, woman in Elmont

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

Nassau County police are investigating the deaths of two people in a multi-family home in Elmont. 

Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the homicide squad, said a man and a woman had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. 

“We’re looking into what transpired,” he said from the scene. 

The incident occurred shortly before noon on Wellington Road, in the shadow of Belmont Park, just off the Cross Island Parkway. 

The home was cordoned off by police tape as neighbors milled around the street. 

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Crews were working to fix signal trouble near LIRR on or close after lightning-related delays
Stalin Gonzaga and his son Jahdiel (6) were Roberto Clemente Park pool reopens
Jack P. McCloy of Baldwin addresses New York State, NY American Water reach rate relief agreement
Members of the DEC and Town of Hempstead Town: Beach closed after medical waste washes up
Matthew McGaughan, center, took to the battlefield Saturday Young re-enactor gets history lesson on battlefield
Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement about healthcare, Trump: Cuomo made a 'career threatening' mistake