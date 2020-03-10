TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Man drove off after striking pedestrian in Elmont, Nassau police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
An Elmont man faces multiple charges after the car he was driving last month struck a pedestrian in the community and he left the scene, Nassau police said.

Daniel Gianotti, 22, was arrested without incident at his home Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with serious physical injury, and tampering with physical evidence, officials said.

Gianotti was driving a 2012 Honda Civic shortly before 2:30 p.m., Feb. 22, in Elmont when he struck a woman attempting to cross from Hempstead Turnpike to Evans Avenue, police said. The victim, 41, suffered serious head injuries, cops said.

Gianotti is scheduled to appear March 23 at First District Court in Hempstead, police said. It was unclear Tuesday night if Gianotti had retained an attorney.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

