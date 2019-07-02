An Elmont man surrendered to Nassau police Tuesday and faces sexual abuse and burglary charges for inappropriately touching an underage girl, authorities said.

Alex Rivera, 24, entered an Elmont apartment at 4:15 a.m. Sunday and began touching the girl against her will, Nassau police said. She fought Rivera, escaped, then told her parents about the intruder, police said. Rivera fled the scene when the girl alerted her parents, police said, but turned himself in Tuesday morning.

He faces charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree sexually motivated unlawful imprisonment, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree sexual abuse.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.