Nassau DA: Church bookkeeper stole $180,000

A bookkeeper is charged with embezzling more than $180,000 from St. Mary’s Church in Roslyn Harbor, authorities said.

Therese Iuzzolino, 45, of Merrick, was arraigned Tuesday, July 31, on charges of grand larceny in the second degree and four counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release.

Singas said from December 2011 to April 2017, Iuzzolino allegedly stole $183,203.64 from the church by making online payments from the church’s bank account for various personal credit cards and by creating several electronic check vouchers. Some of that money came from the church’s collections from parishioners.

“St. Mary’s parish is a pillar of the Roslyn Harbor community, and this defendant’s alleged selfish actions betrayed the trust placed in her as the church’s bookkeeper,” Singas said. “Stealing from churches compromises the good work they do to serve our communities, and I’m grateful to the leaders at St. Mary’s for their cooperation throughout our investigation.”

At the time of the alleged theft, Iuzzolino worked part-time for the church. Her responsibilities included preparing QuickBooks checks, maintaining the ledger in the accounting software, reviewing invoices and reconciling bank statements, authorities said.

Iuzzolino allegedly falsified records by deleting deposit and withdrawal entries to conceal the theft.

The alleged embezzlement was discovered in May 2017 after the bank called the church regarding a suspicious $5,000 check drawn from a church account. Iuzzolino was later fired.

Authorities believe Iuzzolino spent the money on payments to a jewelry and an automobile dealer, at toy stores, gun shops, on dental expenses, computers, fast good and entertainment.

Iuzzolino’s attorney, J. Ceasar Galarza, said she is a devoted mother and wife and a wonderful woman.

“She categorically and unconditionally denies the allegations leveled against her by the Nassau County District Attorney,” Galarza said. “She has the full support of her family, and we look forward to addressing these charges in court.”

Iuzzolino has a $30,000 bond (or $15,000 cash) and is due back in court September 11. She is facing a five- to 15-year prison sentence.