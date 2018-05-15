Nassau police on Tuesday arrested a Selden man who they accused of embezzling up to $3 million from his employer over a 14-year period, officials said.

Peter Singh, 43, of Riviera Drive was arraigned later in the day on second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and first-degree falsifying business records at First District Court in Hempstead Tuesday. He is due back in court May 25, officials said.

Singh’s attorney, Scott Limmer of Mineola, could not be reached for comment.

Robbery Squad detectives said Singh used his position as practice administrator at Pediatric Healthcare of Long Island in Woodmere to access payroll and bank accounts, and that he steered direct deposits amounting to $83,500 and a pay raise of up to $1,126,800.00 to his own bank account.

Police said he also added the names of his wife and step-daughter to the payroll and authorized transfers of funds of $1,726,700 and $136,053 for them, respectively, but had the funds directed into his account.

Finally, police said, Singh set up a bogus company and directed $29,600 to it, but the funds went to him.

Detectives said the scheme took place from 2004 until February 2018, amounting to more than $3 million in thefts and that Singh’s actions were revealed when the company hired an accountant to analyze its financial records.

An official at Pediatric Healthcare of Long Island said the doctors at the firm declined to comment.