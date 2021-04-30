Romeo, a toy poodle that served as a woman's emotional support dog, was struck and killed in Selden last week by a motorist who then fled the scene of the crash, Suffolk police said on Friday.

The Crime Stoppers program is offering a cash reward for anyone who can provide the police with information that leads to the driver's arrest.

Romeo was walking with its owner on Pine Street at around 11:17 p.m. on April 23 when it was hit by a dark-colored SUV, police said.

"The dog’s owner reached into the driver’s vehicle and attempted to stop her but the driver fled the scene," police said.

The driver was described as blonde with shoulder-length hair and in her 30s. A picture released of Romeo depicts a brown-eyed, light brown, curly-haired poodle.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com.