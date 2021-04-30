TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police searching for driver who hit, killed emotional support dog in Selden

Romeo, an emotional support dog, was killed in

Romeo, an emotional support dog, was killed in a motor vehicle crash last week in Selden, Suffolk police said. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Romeo, a toy poodle that served as a woman's emotional support dog, was struck and killed in Selden last week by a motorist who then fled the scene of the crash, Suffolk police said on Friday.

The Crime Stoppers program is offering a cash reward for anyone who can provide the police with information that leads to the driver's arrest.

Romeo was walking with its owner on Pine Street at around 11:17 p.m. on April 23 when it was hit by a dark-colored SUV, police said.

"The dog’s owner reached into the driver’s vehicle and attempted to stop her but the driver fled the scene," police said.

The driver was described as blonde with shoulder-length hair and in her 30s. A picture released of Romeo depicts a brown-eyed, light brown, curly-haired poodle.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Hynes, superintendent of the Port Washington school
ELA tests had questions from past practice exams on them, educators say 
Unsealed documents from the corruption case against ex-Suffolk
Unsealed Spota records reveal allegations of plot to topple Levy
The Northport-East Northport school board voted Thursday night
School board votes to close two K-5 campuses
Augustine E. Tornatore has been named superintendent of
Riverhead appoints new school superintendent
Scene of a fatal crash on the eastbound
2 Westhampton crashes leave nun dead, 3 injured, police say
State Sen. Anna Kaplan(D-North Hills) addresses the proposed
Bill would require state to check on Holocaust education
Didn’t find what you were looking for?