A smashed storefront window, stolen smokes — that’s what police on patrol discovered early Thursday in Riverhead.

Now, Riverhead Town police are trying to find whoever broke into Empire gas station on Old Country Road early Thursday, stealing an undisclosed amount of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

The officers on patrol reported the shattered front window pane at 1:57 a.m., police said. A K-9 unit and more officers were dispatched to the scene and a search ensued. But no suspects were located. Police said detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about the burlgary is asked to call the Detective Division at 631-727-4500, ext. 321. All calls will remain confidential.