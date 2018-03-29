TODAY'S PAPER
Window smashed, cigarettes stolen from Riverhead station, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A smashed storefront window, stolen smokes — that’s what police on patrol discovered early Thursday in Riverhead.

Now, Riverhead Town police are trying to find whoever broke into Empire gas station on Old Country Road early Thursday, stealing an undisclosed amount of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

The officers on patrol reported the shattered front window pane at 1:57 a.m., police said. A K-9 unit and more officers were dispatched to the scene and a search ensued. But no suspects were located. Police said detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about the burlgary is asked to call the Detective Division at 631-727-4500, ext. 321. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

