Long IslandCrime

Farmingville mother hurt in DWI crash has died, Suffolk police say

A Farmingville woman has died, three weeks after police say she and her three daughters were hurt in a crash on County Route 83 in Farmingville. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A mother has died, three weeks after Suffolk police said she and her three young daughters were hurt when a drunken motorist hit their 2015 Honda, which had broken down in the right lane of County Route 83 in Farmingville.

The condition of her daughters was not released.

Police said Chris Montpetit, 36, of Shirley, had been driving his 2018 Jeep northbound on Sept. 25 when he hit Erika Bautista's car around 5:06 p.m. near South Bicycle Path.

Bautista, 31, of Farmingville, and two of her daughters, aged 4 and 8, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. A third daughter, aged 10, was also taken to Stony Brook with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Montpetit was charged with driving while intoxicated. He is due back in court on Monday, according to court records.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

