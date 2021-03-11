Ann Marie Drago out of jail on bail pending conviction appeal, records show

The nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide in anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez’s death got out of a Suffolk jail Thursday after a judge granted her release on bail while her appeals case is underway — a decision that angered the victim's family.

Records show Ann Marie Drago, 60, of Patchogue, left jail shortly before 3 p.m. — exactly a week after she began serving a 9-month-jail sentence.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho said in an order Wednesday, while granting Drago a stay of her sentence pending appeal, that she otherwise would "certainly serve her entire sentence before her appeal can be resolved."

Camacho added: "The claims that appellate counsel can raise with respect to the Criminally Negligent Homicide conviction are not frivolous."

But Drago's jail release upset Rodriguez's daughter, Kelsey Cuevas.

"This is ridiculous. It's disgusting. I can feel my mother turning in her grave right now," the 23-year-old said in an interview in which she expressed frustration with the justice system. "I'm not getting any peace because it won't end ... How are you going to let somebody out of jail that's guilty?"

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

Camacho described Drago in his order as lifelong Suffolk resident, who has no prior criminal record and works as a home health aide. The judge also wrote that Drago "has undergone years of therapy" after a diagnosis of PTSD following a violent patient attack at a previous nursing job.

Drago appeared in court when required, didn't get arrested again and cooperated with probation officials during her criminal case before appearing for her sentencing without incident, the judge also said. He set bail options that included $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Drago's attorney, Stephen Kunken, said Thursday he was pleased the judge granted the defense application for a stay of judgment pending appeal. Records show the Suffolk district attorney's office opposed the motion.

"I’m very pleased the judge gave her a chance to fully litigate her case," Kunken said, adding that Drago now will resume her job of caring for an elderly patient.

"I’m hoping that the Appellate Division will give it a good look," the defense attorney said of the case.

Drago addressed Rodriguez’s family at her Central Islip sentencing last week, saying she was "very, very sorry" for what she called "an instinctive decision" that caused the victim’s "very tragic and unnecessary death."

She also added: "I will take my punishment, whatever the court decides. I hope it will help you in your healing process."

Drago ran over Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, during a September 2018 confrontation at the site of a Brentwood memorial for the victim’s slain daughter, 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas. Federal prosecutors say Kayla and her 15-year-old friend, Nisa Mickens, fell victim to deadly violence from MS-13 gang members who still are awaiting trial.

Rodriguez had set up the memorial in front of the home of Drago’s mother ahead of a vigil planned for that evening to mark to the two-year anniversary of the discovery of Kayla’s remains on the property. But hours later, Rodriguez suffered a fractured skull and brain injury less than 300 feet from the same location.

Before the fatal encounter, Drago dismantled the memorial, trashing some items and putting others in her Nissan Rogue while anticipating a visit from people who intended to buy her mother’s home.

But Rodriguez and Kayla’s father, Freddy Cuevas, then angrily confronted Drago, running up to the Nissan and shouting expletives while pointing at her. The parents demanded the return of memorial items that included a portrait of Kayla in her junior ROTC uniform that was in the Nissan.

A News 12 Long Island team that was at the scene to cover the vigil caught the confrontation on a video that became the key piece of evidence in Drago’s trial. It showed Rodriguez being pulled under the Nissan.

Prosecutors said it happened after the victim took a step forward at the same time Drago accelerated. But Kunken maintained at the 2020 trial that Drago eased forward when she believed the parents had moved away. Drago repeatedly told a grand jury before her indictment that she didn’t see anyone in front of her vehicle before she drove forward.

Drago, who was suffering from PTSD after a patient attack in 2008, feared for her life at the time, Kunken told jurors.

Rodriguez’s daughter, Kelsey Cuevas, called Drago "a monster" and "greedy murderer" at her sentencing, saying the defendant cared more about selling her own mother’s house than Rodriguez’s life.

Rodriguez was keeping their family together after Kayla’s slaying, Kelsey Cuevas said. But then Drago "took all of that away" by running over her mother "as if she was a piece of garbage," before "leaving her lifeless body on the cold pavement just feet away from where she found her own daughter," she added.

Camacho said at the sentencing that the teenagers’ killers put Drago and Rodriguez on "a collision course that ended in tragedy." But the judge told Drago, who also was convicted of criminal mischief and petit theft, that ultimately she was responsible for Rodriguez’s death.