A Suffolk judge is expected to sentence a Patchogue woman Thursday following her criminally negligent homicide conviction last year in the 2018 death of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez.

Ann Marie Drago, 60, is facing up to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison. Jurors also convicted her last March of misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and petit larceny.

The panel of 12 jurors found the registered nurse caused Rodriguez’s death with criminal negligence when she drove over the pedestrian in her Nissan Rogue during a Brentwood confrontation. News 12 Long Island captured the event on a video that became the key evidence in the trial.

Prosecutors have asked Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho to sentence Drago to 1 to 3 years in prison, citing her "abhorrent actions."

But the defense has asked for a sentence of probation and community service, saying incarcerating Drago "would not serve the interests of justice" but would cause "severe psychological trauma" to a "very vulnerable" woman.

The deadly encounter on Sept. 14, 2018, involved a dispute about a memorial Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, had set up in front of the Ray Court home of Drago’s mother.

Rodriguez arranged the memorial ahead of a vigil she had planned for that evening to mark second anniversary of the discovery of the remains of her 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, on the property.

Federal prosecutors say Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens — whose body also was found on Ray Court — fell victim to deadly violence from MS-13 gang members who still await trial.

The teens' slayings sparked Rodriguez to become an activist who spoke out against gang activity, putting her in a spotlight that included her testimony at a 2017 congressional hearing and being recognized by President Donald Trump during a State of the Union address.

But then Rodriguez suffered a fractured skull and brain injury less than 300 feet from where police recovered her daughter’s body — exactly two years earlier — after Rodriguez was pulled under Drago’s sport utility vehicle as she stood by the front driver’s side.

Prosecutors said at the trial that Rodriguez took a step forward at the same time Drago accelerated.

Defense attorney Stephen Kunken maintained Drago eased forward when she believed Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, Kayla’s father, had moved away from the vehicle’s front.

The parents had confronted Drago after she dismantled the memorial for their daughter, which had included a portrait of Kayla in her Junior ROTC uniform, a large flower wreath, balloons and candles.

Prosecutors said Drago took apart the memorial, trashing some items and seizing others, because she didn’t want to scare off potential buyers who were due to visit her mother’s house.

But the defense contended Drago had taken on her mother’s legal responsibility to clean up items that mourners constantly left by the home, which had included burning candles, liquor bottles and pizza boxes.

The defense also told jurors that Drago suffered from PTSD after a hospital patient attacked her years earlier. Kunken said she reacted while fearing for her life when the parents ran up to her SUV, shouting expletives while pointing at her.

"Get out of the (expletive) car!" Freddie Cuevas yelled at one point — as seen on the video — while the parents demanded the return of memorial items.

But prosecutors insisted the parents made no physical threats and didn’t show any weapons as they demanded the return of items Drago stole from Kayla’s memorial — some visible in the Nissan.

Drago didn’t testify at her trial but told a grand jury before her indictment she "felt like it was safe enough for me to just pull away" before she did and then felt a "thud." The defendant also repeatedly told that panel she didn’t see anyone in front of her vehicle before she drove forward.

But Freddie Cuevas, Rodriguez’s long-time partner, told jurors at Drago’s trial she drove her Nissan forward "like Evelyn didn’t even exist."

News 12 reporter Eileen Lehpamer testified she heard "a little rev" of an engine before one of Rodriguez’s feet caught under a tire of the Nissan and she fell backward.

Lehpamer also recalled watching Rodriguez’s life slipping away while she was on the phone with a 911 official. She said she squeezed one of Rodriguez’s hands to try to let her know that she wasn’t alone as the woman’s eyes rolled toward her.

Drago also dialed 911, asking for an ambulance and saying she had run over a woman who tried to attack her and believed she had killed her.

"It’s where the memorial is in Brentwood. You need to get here," she added.