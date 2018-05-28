TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk cops ask for public’s help finding 18-ton excavator

Riverhead Town police are investigating the theft of

Riverhead Town police are investigating the theft of an 18-ton Caterpillar 315 CL excavator that went missing from 111 Mastro Rd. sometime between April 20 and May 5. Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

How do you steal an 18-ton excavator, and what do you do with it once you’ve made your getaway?

Riverhead police may be able to answer these questions if they catch whoever took a $100,000 Caterpillar 315 CL from 111 Mastro Rd. sometime between April 20 and May 5.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can call 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to 274637 or over the internet at tipsubmit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

Riverhead police did not respond to a request for comment.

Thefts of large earth-moving equipment are not unprecedented on Long Island. In 2015, a Caterpillar excavator was reported stolen from the parking lot of Capital One on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. In 2010, thieves took a backhoe from a Medford business on Route 112 and one from a fire department parking lot on 9th Avenue in East Northport.

In 1989, somebody took a 1986 Mack dump truck, a 1985 semi trailer and a backhoe with a total value of $150,000 from a Garfield Avenue home in Bay Shore.

According to the National Equipment Register, an industry database, close to $300 million worth of heavy equipment was stolen nationally in 2016, primarily in states with a high volume of construction or agricultural activity. Only 21 percent of the equipment was recovered.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Malkmes, left, and Ed Kiernan, both of Fallen troops honored on ‘a sacred day’
Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden in ‘Piano Man’ singalong in LIRR car goes viral
The temporary ferry service from Glen Cove to Ferry proposal comes down to dollars and cents
From left, Jackson Bonilla, Praise Akintola and Vanessa LI salutatorian an 'inspiration' to peers
The Nassau County Courthouse's columns and rotunda mirror Attorney seeks historic listing for courthouse
Uniondale Superintendent William Lloyd, left, school board President School officials seek public input on budget