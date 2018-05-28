How do you steal an 18-ton excavator, and what do you do with it once you’ve made your getaway?

Riverhead police may be able to answer these questions if they catch whoever took a $100,000 Caterpillar 315 CL from 111 Mastro Rd. sometime between April 20 and May 5.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can call 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to 274637 or over the internet at tipsubmit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

Riverhead police did not respond to a request for comment.

Thefts of large earth-moving equipment are not unprecedented on Long Island. In 2015, a Caterpillar excavator was reported stolen from the parking lot of Capital One on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. In 2010, thieves took a backhoe from a Medford business on Route 112 and one from a fire department parking lot on 9th Avenue in East Northport.

In 1989, somebody took a 1986 Mack dump truck, a 1985 semi trailer and a backhoe with a total value of $150,000 from a Garfield Avenue home in Bay Shore.

According to the National Equipment Register, an industry database, close to $300 million worth of heavy equipment was stolen nationally in 2016, primarily in states with a high volume of construction or agricultural activity. Only 21 percent of the equipment was recovered.