Police looking for man who exposed himself to girl, 11, in Westbury

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com
Nassau detectives are looking for a man who, police said, "exposed himself" to an 11-year-old girl in Westbury on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 8:15 a.m. on School Street near Walton Place, where a white pickup truck pulled to the side of the road as the girl was walking by, according to a news release from Nassau County police. The driver, a man in his 40s, got out of his truck with his pants down and showed himself to the girl.

The girl continued to Westbury Middle School and reported the episode, police said.

The man was about 6 feet tall and wore a blue shirt with red sleeves, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

