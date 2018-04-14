TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man exposed himself to girls on three separate occasions, police say

Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Freeport man who drove a Hyundai with a visible spare tire exposed himself to girls in three separate instances this year, Nassau police said Friday in announcing his arrest.

Freddy Peralta, 27, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on three counts of public lewdness and three of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police knew they had a criminal pattern on their hands when they determined the suspect in each case drove a white Tucson with a spare tire on the front left side.

That driver exposed himself to a 13-year-old about 2:10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Schreiber Place and Washington Street in Baldwin, police said. Then, about 2:20 p.m. Feb. 28, he targeted a girl, 11, on Grand Boulevard and Hayes Street in Baldwin, police said. On April 11, he exposed himself to a girl, 12, about 4:15 p.m. on Summer Avenue in Uniondale, police said.

Home surveillance video in Baldwin captured the white Hyundai with the spare tire going by, minutes after the driver allegedly exposed himself nearby.

Peralta was arrrested in Roosevelt on Friday, police said.

Police ask anyone who believes they were victimized by Peralta to call the First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6153.

Latest Long Island News

Third-graders who opted out of the state English Test boycotts top 50% on LI as large opt-outs continue
Christopher Loeb, beaten by ex-police chief, has been Officials: Burke beating victim arrested again
Students at Holbrook Road Elementary School in Centereach Test supporters: LI’s opt-out rates make it an ‘outlier’ in NY
Babylon Village Hall on Aug. 17, 2011. The Town withdraws plan for mixed-use development
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seen in Manhattan, Unions break with progressives over Cuomo, Nixon
George Waters enjoys mild weather at Eisenhower Park LI weather: Temps dip back into 30s