A Freeport man who drove a Hyundai with a visible spare tire exposed himself to girls in three separate instances this year, Nassau police said Friday in announcing his arrest.

Freddy Peralta, 27, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on three counts of public lewdness and three of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police knew they had a criminal pattern on their hands when they determined the suspect in each case drove a white Tucson with a spare tire on the front left side.

That driver exposed himself to a 13-year-old about 2:10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Schreiber Place and Washington Street in Baldwin, police said. Then, about 2:20 p.m. Feb. 28, he targeted a girl, 11, on Grand Boulevard and Hayes Street in Baldwin, police said. On April 11, he exposed himself to a girl, 12, about 4:15 p.m. on Summer Avenue in Uniondale, police said.

Home surveillance video in Baldwin captured the white Hyundai with the spare tire going by, minutes after the driver allegedly exposed himself nearby.

Peralta was arrrested in Roosevelt on Friday, police said.

Police ask anyone who believes they were victimized by Peralta to call the First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6153.