Two protesters were charged with placing a fake bomb outside the County Legislature building Thursday after about 245 bottles containing an unknown liquid were found, Nassau County police said.

Suzanne Myron, 51, of Woodbury, and Stephen Figurasmith, 32, of Valley Stream, were dressed as Jesus in front of the Franklin Avenue legislature building in Mineola, police said.

They put about 120 bottles in front of the building during their protest at about 1:30 p.m., police said. Another 125 bottles were allegedly found in a car parked nearby.

Police said test results of the substance showed it was not hazardous but did not say what it was.

The two are scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a charge of first-degree placing a false bomb. Police said the car containing the bottles belonged to one of the two suspects.

Information on what they were protesting was not immediately available Thursday.