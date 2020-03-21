TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Valley Stream man claimed to be cop during Hempstead traffic stop, police say

A Valley Stream man accused of criminal impersonation

A Valley Stream man accused of criminal impersonation allegedly had handcuff keys, a replica HK VP9 BB gun, a duty belt, a dashboard light, and other items, Nassau police said. Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Valley Stream man was charged with criminal impersonation after he claimed to be a Nassau County police officer when he was pulled over for “multiple" traffic violations shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nassau police said in a statement.

As a Hempstead police officer tried to pull over his 2008 Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and the Southern State Parkway around 12:25 a.m., police said Kaneik Brown, 27, "waved an open wallet out of his driver’s side window." He then made "several oral statements" identifying himself as a Nassau police officer, the police statement said.

Police said a search turned up a name tag, a tie clip, handcuff keys, a replica HK VP9 BB gun, duty belt, an armor plate carrier, dashboard light, navy blue pants and an empty holster.

Brown faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation and multiple traffic infractions. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court on April 10.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Freeport's Nautical Mile is deserted as businesses which Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone answers a call Brown: Steve Bellone's week at home in quarantine
Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan and John The greatest Long Island movie characters of all time, ranked
Nassau County's new family and matrimonial court building Nassau IG: Courthouse contractor did not ID key principals
Suffolk County police work at the scene on Cops: Bicyclist struck, killed by truck in Holtsville
David Gamberg, superintendent for Southold and Greenport schools, With tests suspended for grades 3-8, are Regents exams next?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search