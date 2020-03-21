A Valley Stream man was charged with criminal impersonation after he claimed to be a Nassau County police officer when he was pulled over for “multiple" traffic violations shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nassau police said in a statement.

As a Hempstead police officer tried to pull over his 2008 Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and the Southern State Parkway around 12:25 a.m., police said Kaneik Brown, 27, "waved an open wallet out of his driver’s side window." He then made "several oral statements" identifying himself as a Nassau police officer, the police statement said.

Police said a search turned up a name tag, a tie clip, handcuff keys, a replica HK VP9 BB gun, duty belt, an armor plate carrier, dashboard light, navy blue pants and an empty holster.

Brown faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation and multiple traffic infractions. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court on April 10.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.