The fake Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors handbags were priced at just $45 each, but would have fetched a total of $300,000 — had they been real, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The stash of counterfeit purses and several phony watches were seized from Edik Yakubova’s New Hyde Park shoe repair store, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said Wednesday in a statement.

Yakubova, 56, of Queens, was arraigned on a felony counterfeiting charge after his arrest Tuesday, Singas said.

“Knockoff products can pose health and safety threats, damage reputable brands, and those who sell them frequently cheat the public by evading taxes,” she said.

Yakubova paid his supplier $25 to $30 per purse, Singas said, and sold them from his store, Ral’s Shoe Repair.

Prosecutors and Nassau police began investigating the counterfeit sales after receiving a tip in April.

The purses were found to be fake by an expert on intellectual property and luxury goods, Singas said.

The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which is representing Yakubova, was not immediately available to comment.

He was released on his own recognizance.