A Lynbrook man who prosecutors said posed as an attorney and stole more than $100,000 from Brooklyn homeowners is now facing grand larceny charges.

Caesar Roberts, 56, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Hempstead to three felony offenses, according to authorities. He was in the Nassau County jail Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond, records showed.

The Nassau district attorney’s office said Thursday that Roberts pretended to be an attorney from August 2013 to August 2014, calling his phony firm “The Law Office of Caesar Consulting & Advisory Group Inc.”

Prosecutors said the Brooklyn homeowners hired him in 2013 to represent them in a foreclosure judgment and a mortgage modification, paying him more than $175,000.

Roberts then spent $20,000 for the foreclosure judgment, giving $30,000 back to the homeowners, but keeping more than $100,000 and allegedly using it on travel, entertainment, car and living expenses, prosecutors said.

Roberts didn’t return the money after the victims wrote him a letter in April 2017 asking for the funds back, according to the district attorney’s office, which teamed with the state Department of Financial Services on the investigation.