TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 57° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 57° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Lynbrook man posed as an attorney, stole $100G, DA says

Caesar Roberts allegedly called his phony firm “The Law Office of Caesar Consulting & Advisory Group, Inc.”

Caesar Roberts, 56, of Lynbrook allegedly posed as

Caesar Roberts, 56, of Lynbrook allegedly posed as an attorney and stole more than $100,000 from homeowners he represented, the Nassau County district attorney said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: NCDA

By Bridget Murphy  bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Lynbrook man who prosecutors said posed as an attorney and stole more than $100,000 from Brooklyn homeowners is now facing grand larceny charges.

Caesar Roberts, 56, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Hempstead to three felony offenses, according to authorities. He was in the Nassau County jail Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond, records showed.

The Nassau district attorney’s office said Thursday that Roberts pretended to be an attorney from August 2013 to August 2014, calling his phony firm “The Law Office of Caesar Consulting & Advisory Group Inc.”

Prosecutors said the Brooklyn homeowners hired him in 2013 to represent them in a foreclosure judgment and a mortgage modification, paying him more than $175,000.

Roberts then spent $20,000 for the foreclosure judgment, giving $30,000 back to the homeowners, but keeping more than $100,000 and allegedly using it on travel, entertainment, car and living expenses, prosecutors said.

Roberts didn’t return the money after the victims wrote him a letter in April 2017 asking for the funds back, according to the district attorney’s office, which teamed with the state Department of Financial Services on the investigation.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Portrait of Newsday's Les Payne on Nov. 4, Newsday’s Les Payne to join Hall of Fame
Students are dropped off at Archer Street School Bus strike affecting 4 school districts is over, union says
Road salt pile covered with a tarp is Residents object to plan for road salt storage
Overnight and morning showers should give way to Forecast: Cloudy and windy as rain moves east
A recent Lego event draws parents and kids. Lego Live coming to NYC
Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force co-chairman Jay Hundreds attend East End opioid crisis forum
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE