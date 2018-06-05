BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Long Island woman accused of making false rape allegations against two Sacred Heart University football players has been sentenced in a Connecticut court.

Nikki Yovino, 19, was sentenced Tuesday after she decided during jury selection for her upcoming trial to accept a plea deal in which she will serve 1 year behind bars.

Police say Yovino claimed she had been raped by two students in a bathroom during an off-campus party. She eventually said she had made up the allegations and the two men admitted having consensual sex with her.

According to police, Yovino said she made up the story because she didn’t want to lose the friendship of a male student, who was not involved in the case.