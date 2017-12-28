TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 17° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 17° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police probe attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in Coram

Suffolk County police respond to an attempted robbery

Suffolk County police respond to an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar store in Coram on Wednesday night, Dec. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Authorities are investigating the attempted armed robbery Wednesday evening of a Family Dollar store in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said the robbery attempt happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Middle Country Road when the male suspect approached the cashier and acted as if he was going to make a purchase.

“He then displayed what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash but left without proceeds,” a news release said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A woman uses her hand to keep her Forecast: Weekend snow likely, but only up to 2 inches
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset on Sept. Town extends benefit to Cold War-era veterans
Shana Benoit, 41, will start a new job Jobless rate rises on LI in November
Commuters wait on the platform for the westbound LIRR: Broken rails cause delays, cancellations
A rendering of the proposed Staller project at Mayor: New downtown development may slow
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Mega Millions at $306M as Powerball climbs
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE