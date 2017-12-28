Authorities are investigating the attempted armed robbery Wednesday evening of a Family Dollar store in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said the robbery attempt happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Middle Country Road when the male suspect approached the cashier and acted as if he was going to make a purchase.

“He then displayed what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash but left without proceeds,” a news release said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.