He smashed a window, then burglarized a Central Islip store — three times, police said.

Now Suffolk County police are searching for the suspect, who they said burglarized the Family Dollar store on East Suffolk Avenue early Wednesday, stealing 60 packs of cigarettes and a PayDay candy bar.

Police said the initial break-in occurred at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday. Between then and the burglary being reported in a 911 call at 7:53 a.m., police said, the suspect entered the store two more times, stealing the items before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man wore a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants. Additional information was not available.