Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man steals cigarettes, candy bar from Family Dollar

Police investigate a burglary that left Family Dollar

Police investigate a burglary that left Family Dollar in Central Islip with smashed windows Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
He smashed a window, then burglarized a Central Islip store — three times, police said.

Now Suffolk County police are searching for the suspect, who they said burglarized the Family Dollar store on East Suffolk Avenue early Wednesday, stealing 60 packs of cigarettes and a PayDay candy bar.

Police said the initial break-in occurred at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday. Between then and the burglary being reported in a 911 call at 7:53 a.m., police said, the suspect entered the store two more times, stealing the items before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man wore a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants. Additional information was not available.

