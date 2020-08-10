A Far Rockway man who is suspected of stealing a SUV and money and credit cards from multiple vehicles during a two-week crime spree, was arrested Saturday and faces a litany of larceny charges, Nassau County police said Monday.

Darion Torres, 23, was stopped Saturday by Fourth Precinct officers on patrol, and was found to be in possession of a stolen laptop, a green colored vaporizing device containing a substance believed to be THC, and 26 wax paper envelopes containing a brown substance believed to be heroin, police said in a statement.

“Further investigation revealed that the defendant removed currency and credit cards from multiple autos and was responsible for a stolen vehicle,” police said.

Torres was arrested without incident, police said.

He committed eight thefts in Nassau County between July 27 and Saturday, police said. Those thefts include a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from Hewlett Bay Park last Friday, police said.

Cops charged Torres with third-degree grand larceny, seven counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth degree attempted grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eight counts of petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, six counts of fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of seventh degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Police said Torres was arraigned Sunday. It was not clear Monday night what occurred during the arraignment. Court records said he was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County. His next court date is Friday, according to court records.