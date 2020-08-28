State Police in upstate Monroe are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old man from Hempstead earlier this week.

The driver of the car, Ebraheem Chowdhury, 22, of Manhattan, was charged with criminally negligent homicide, police said.

Police identified the victim as Farhan Sadik and said he was a rear-seat passenger in the 2018 Infiniti when it crashed Tuesday at about 6 a.m.

Police said the Infiniti was heading east on State Route 6 and that while entering Long Mountain Circle, a huge traffic circle in Highlands, Chowdhury lost control of the car and careered through the center island, striking a tree. Police said Sadik was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chowdhury and a front-seat passenger were both uninjured, police said.

State Park Police assisted at the crash scene.

Investigators from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Monroe Barracks, are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 845-344-5300. All calls will remain confidential.