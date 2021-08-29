TODAY'S PAPER
Man arrested after large party on farm ended in a dispute, police say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A reported "tractor into a crowd" in Riverhead early Sunday ended in a 60-year-old man’s arrest after "a large party," the town police said.

There were no injuries in the "disturbance," which was reported around 12:32 a.m. Sunday at Wells Farm, 5048 Sound Ave., according to a police news release.

Officers said they discovered "the remnants of a large party" and arrested 60-year-old Todd Wells.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that there was a large party at the location and a dispute had occurred. One of the subjects involved had operated a farm tractor and damaged a large tent on the property," the release said.

Wells was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and was detained to be arraigned at the town’s justice court.The release did not say exactly what precipitated the dispute, what Wells is alleged to have done, or details of the party.

Wells couldn’t be immediately reached for comment, nor an attorney identified.

The Wells family has owned and run farmland on Long Island’s North Fork since 1661. It’s been growing a variety of vegetables, most recently becoming a top producer or asparagus.

Part of the land, totaling 11.16 acres, is to be preserved under Suffolk County’s farmland preservation program.

With Keldy Ortiz

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

