A Farmingdale man swindled three victims by renting them an apartment, not allowing them to move in and refusing to return their money, Nassau County police said.

Konstantine Sousouris, 41, was arrested Thursday night at his home on Third Avenue and charged with scheme to defraud and three counts of grand larceny, police said.

He posted an ad for the Farmingdale apartment on Craigslist in October then showed the apartment and took an undisclosed amount of money in November, February and March, police said. They were never allowed to move in.

He was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.