A woman posing as a health care worker from Northwell Health burglarized the home of an 87-year-old woman in Farmingdale Saturday, claiming she was there to clean the victim's apartment due to coronavirus concerns, police said.

Nassau County police said the suspect apparently entered the victim's residence without her knowledge, but when confronted by the woman told her: "I'm from Northwell" — and started to clean the victim's apartment.

Police said the suspect wore neutral-colored clothing, a surgical mask and latex gloves.

Despite the ruse, the victim complained, demanded the woman stop cleaning her apartment and then attempted to call 911, police said. But, police said, the suspect then grabbed the victim's wrists, pulling her from the phone, then fled the scene. The victim later discovered her pocketbook had been stolen, police said.

The incident happed at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Police are warning residents to beware of anyone coming to their home claiming to be a health care worker or official and trying to gain entrance and to report any suspicious scenarios immediately.