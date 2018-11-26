TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
51° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man charged in burglary of Farmingdale car wash, police say

Johan Serrano, 18, of West Babylon, was charged

Johan Serrano, 18, of West Babylon, was charged in connection with a burglary that occurred in Farmingdale last month. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

A West Babylon man was charged Sunday with robbing a car wash in Farmingdale last month, Nassau police said.

On Oct. 29, Second Precinct officers found the rear door of Farmingdale Car Wash pried open and cash taken from the business' register. Video and fingerprint evidence was obtained at the scene, leading Second Squad detectives to charge Johan Serrano, 18. 

Serrano was placed under arrest Sunday in West Babylon, where he was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from Massapequa Park, according to police.

He is being charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. Serrano is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.  

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Heavy rain, windy conditions expected Monday afternoon for Forecast: Heavy rain possible for p.m. commute
Actor Alec Baldwin, center, exits Manhattan Criminal Court Baldwin released without bail in parking assault case
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen and other board Town board votes on hiring its own financial consultant
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting Police: Man fatally shot in Central Islip
A Hanukkah menorah at the Long Island Nets' Nets host Hanukkah party, and more holiday fun
Neal Hoffman created "Mensch on a Bench," a LI kids can take photos with Mensch on a Bench