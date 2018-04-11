A Farmingdale man burglarized the homes of three neighbors — and stole cash and jewelry from his own family — Nassau County police said.

John Stehle, 43, of Nelson Street, was tracked down by the Burglary Pattern Team and arrested at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Lindenhurst, police said.

He was charged with three counts of burglary in the theft of cash and jewelry from three homes on Nelson Street, where he lives, and nearby Duane Street on March 1, 5 and 14, police said. Stehle was also charged with an attempted burglary of a Nelson Street home on March 20, police said.

In addition, Stehle was charged with stealing from the homeowners on Nelson Street where Stehle lives, police said. Stehle is the stepson of one of the homeowners, a police spokesman said.

Stehle was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.