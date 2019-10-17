A Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a Farmingdale home invasion in which two women were bound and one was struck with a handgun, Nassau police said Thursday.

Jose Figueroa-Morales, 27, has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of burglary and criminal use of a firearm. He is to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not known if he is represented by counsel.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was home with a friend on Sept. 15 when three men forced their way in and demanded money. The woman was hit across the face with a handgun and driven to the floor. She suffered a severe cut, police said.

Both women were bound and the men fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

After a "thorough investigation," police said Figueroa-Morales was arrested. Police said they are still searching for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.