Cops: Man surrenders after standoff in Farmingdale

Police release few details but residents of a Lambert Avenue neighborhood clapped as the man emerged from a home on the block with his hands up.

Officers from the Nassau police Bureau of Special Operations near the scene in Farmingdale on Tuesday where a man surrendered after a standoff. Photo Credit: Stringer News

A man was taken into police custody Tuesday night after an elite squad of Nassau officers surrounded a Lambert Avenue home in Farmingdale and demanded he come out with his hands up.

Police did not release details of the incident, saying only that there was “an active investigation” at the location and a man had surrendered.

But witnesses on the quiet block off busy Motor Avenue said the standoff lasted from at least 4:30 p.m. until the man came out of the home, his hands in the air, at about 8:30 p.m.

Area residents who watched the incident clapped as the man emerged from the two-story home, walking backward complying with police orders. Police had shouted a man’s name  through a bullhorn and cast a spotlight on the house as darkness fell and officers demanded he come out for several minutes before he complied.

Throughout the afternoon, police in tactical gear guarded the perimeter surrounding the home, cordoning off two blocks of Vandewater Street between Motor and Michel  avenues with yellow tape and black sport utility vehicles.

Ambulances stood at the ready alongside Emergency Service Unit vehicles.

Longtime Farmingdale resident Romeo Llanto said he came out of his home shortly after 4 p.m. and his son told him something odd was happening. He noticed that police vehicles had blocked off the street between his home and the one police had targeted.

“I thought he was not going to come out,” said another resident who declined to provide her name.

Evan Dackow, a 10-year resident of the block, said he has seen police vehicles visit the home a few times in the recent past.

By Zachary R. Dowdy and Ellen Yan zachary.dowdy@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com

