Long IslandCrime

Police release photo of minivan in crash after Farmingdale slashing

The minivan's driver is sought after striking a slashing victim, a police officer and a parked car - which spun into a female pedestrian - in Farmingdale on Saturday, police said.

This surveillance image shows the minivan sought in

This surveillance image shows the minivan sought in an incident that injured a slashing victim, a police officer and a pedestrian in Farmingdale on Saturday morning. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Nassau County police on Wednesday released a photo of the white minivan that struck a wounded man and a police officer in downtown Farmingdale on Saturday and asked the public to help identify the vehicle and its driver.

The late-model Dodge minivan also struck a parked car, which spun and hit a female pedestrian, police said.

Police want to speak with the minivan’s driver, who is wanted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision for the incident at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

It all started when police were called to a “disturbance” at the Mystique Gardens hookah bar on Conklin Street and found a man who was slashed in the neck during a fight involving several people, police said.

Officers arrived and went to attend to the man, who ran into a municipal parking lot and collapsed, police said. At that time, the minivan, about 150 feet away, struck a parked black 2000 Nissan, causing it to spin and hit the woman standing nearby, police said.

The minivan then struck one of the officers and the man with the neck wound as he lay on the ground, police said. Police said the driver of the minivan did not stop and continued driving north out of the parking lot.

The slashing victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital on Saturday, police said. The officer and pedestrian had injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not have an update on the victims' conditions Wednesday.

Police are investigating whether the minivan’s driver was involved in the fight.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. Callers will remain anonymous.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

