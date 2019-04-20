A man was slashed in the neck at or near a downtown Farmingdale hookah bar early Saturday morning, and a police officer trying to help him was struck by a minivan, Nassau County police said.

The slashing victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital and the officer had injuries that were not life-threatening, police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said. The minivan also struck a parked car, which spun and hit a female pedestrian, a police statement said.

Police were called to a "disturbance" at the Mystique Gardens hookah bar on Conklin Street about 2:45 a.m. and found a man who had been slashed in the neck, police said.

“There were people standing outside the lounge and police noticed the man had an injury,” another police spokesman said.

He was bleeding from the face and neck area, LeBrun said. As police approached, the man fled north into a municipal parking lot and collapsed.

Officers were helping the man in the parking lot when a white late-model Dodge minivan about 150 feet away struck a parked black 2000 Nissan, causing it to spin and hit the female pedestrian next to the vehicle, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The minivan then struck one of the police officers and the man with the neck wound, who had been on the ground, police said. The minivan fled north out of the lot. Another officer was able to get away from the path of the minivan, LeBrun said.

Two other victims were found at a hospital after an investigation, police said. LeBrun said those men had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening: One had been slashed and the other had abrasions and cuts. He did not have additional information.

Police are unsure whether the slashing occurred inside or outside the hookah bar, LeBrun said.

On Saturday morning, a black Nissan Maxima was stopped at an angle in a lane of the parking lot, with two police vehicles nearby. The right rear corner and bumper of the driver’s side were smashed in. A pair of powder-blue high-heeled shoes lay outside the rear driver’s side door.

A woman who walked in and out of the hookah bar declined to comment.

Police are searching for the minivan, LeBrun said. Anyone with information should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. Callers will remain anonymous.