One of five men convicted of robbing a Farmingville home at gunpoint after mistaking it for a drug dealer's residence has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, Suffolk prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Luis Garcia, 36, of Commack, also must undergo 5 years of post-release supervision for taking part in the 2016 armed robbery; he was convicted in September of felony burglary and robbery, District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement.

"This alleged gang member is being held accountable for his role in a violent armed robbery that victimized an entire family," said Sini, whose office previously said Garcia belonged to the Bloods gang.

"Today, justice has been served. Let this sentence serve as a message to other gang members: we’re coming for you. If you commit violent acts in our communities, you are going to prison for a very, very long time.”

On Aug. 4, 2016, a woman in the Farmingville house heard a noise, entered the kitchen, and found herself face to face with two of the defendants, have prosecutors said.

The men “proceeded to drag her down the hallway of the home by her hair to the master bedroom,” they said.

Demanding drugs and money, they threatened to kill her family and their two dogs, the statement said. Prosecutors said the items stolen included jewelry, purses and electronics.

Garcia, they said, was arrested “within an hour.” Garcia's attorney was not available for comment.

Two other defendants also indicted in the crime were convicted on Nov. 17, 2017, of multiple counts of burglary and robbery. They are Jason Montello, 40, of Bay Shore, who was sentenced to 25 years to life, and Paul Torres, 45, of Middle Island, who will serve 24 years to life, prosecutors said.

Anthony Capuano, 41, of Selden, on July 14, 2017, pleaded guilty to 35 criminal charges tied to the Farmingville home invasion, a second unrelated home invasion and an unrelated robbery, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to 14 years.

Ray Pena, 24, of Port Jefferson Station, pleaded guilty on May 8 to multiple counts of burglary and robbery, as well as criminal possession of stolen property. He has yet to be sentenced.