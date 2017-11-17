TODAY'S PAPER
Two men convicted of robbing, burglarizing Farmingville home

Both men were remanded to jail for their sentencing, and face 25 years to life in prison.

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Two men were convicted Friday of robbing and burglarizing a Farmingville home last year and still face additional charges on other cases, authorities said.

A jury in Riverhead found Jason Montello, 39, of Bay Shore, and Paul Torres, 44, of Middle Island, guilty of two counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree robbery, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

The verdict came after deliberations started two days ago in a trial that began a month ago in the August 2016 invasion of a Chestnut Avenue home, officials said.

The pair were arrested in December, according to the district attorney’s office.

Montello still faces trial on a charge of second-degree robbery in connection with the October 2016 holdup of the Rocky Point 7-Eleven on Route 25A.

Prosecutors said Torres will be tried on an attempted burglary charge of an Islandia home on Sunflower Lane in September 2016 and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property. He also has felony charges pending for allegedly introducing prison contraband.

Officials said both men were remanded to jail for their sentencing on Jan. 9. They face 25 years to life in prison.

