A knife-wielding woman who robbed a Carvel store in Farmingville last week may have struck again, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

“They appear to be linked,” a police spokesman said of the two robberies at the same Carvel on Horseblock Road. There were no injuries in either case, police added.

The latest robbery happened about 10 p.m. Saturday when the woman, armed with a knife, walked into the store, police said, and demanded cash from store employees, then ran away with cash.

It was the same scenario about the same time on Friday when a woman with a knife walked into the Carvel around 9:55 p.m. and ordered a store employee to give her cash before she took it and fled.

Authorities have not disclosed how much cash was taken in either robbery.

Police said the woman was described as being 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 with a stocky build and long, dark hair and was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants in the Saturday robbery.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.