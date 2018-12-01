A Holtsville man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated during a crash in Farmingville with his 8-year-old granddaughter in the vehicle, police said.

Steven Casiano, 52, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry east on Horseblock Road about 9:40 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release Saturday. The Camry crashed into an eastbound 2016 Nissan Altima driven by a 24-year-old man.

The Altima’s driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Casiano and his granddaughter, who was released to her mother at the scene, were not hurt.

Casiano is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger — known as Leandra’s Law — and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.