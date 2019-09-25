TODAY'S PAPER
Farmingville man had 53 drivers license suspensions, Suffolk police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Suffolk police pulled over a Farmingville man for driving with a suspended license Tuesday night and soon discovered it was not the first time he'd committed the offense.

A computer check by an officer at the scene in Farmingville found that KesleyBlair, 39, of Mooney Pond Road, had 53 previous suspensions from 11 different dates, police said.

The officer stopped Blair at about 8:40 p.m. as he drove a 2009 Dodge van near Portion and Holbrook roads after a license plate reader indicated the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license.

When the officer checked Blair’s driving record it showed the Farmingdale man had multiple suspensions.

Blair was charged with aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a felony, police said. He posted bail at the department’s sixth precinct and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

The van was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

