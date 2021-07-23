Cops: Killer sought after 3 found shot dead in Farmingville town home

A man and two women were found shot dead inside a Farmingville town home Friday afternoon, and authorities are searching for a killer who apparently had kicked in a door to force his way into the home, Suffolk County police said.

A baby found inside the home was unharmed, police added.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths after the bodies were found at the Overlook Drive address at 12:06 p.m., police said.

Suffolk County homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, in a briefing near the crime scene, said police responded about noon after a 911 call.

"The call came from a relative of one of the residents inside the home. He had come to check on them and suspected they were dead inside the house," Beyrer said. "They were shot and there were signs of forced entry."

Beyrer said it appeared that someone had kicked in the door and broken the doorjamb. He said police had not determined if the shooting occurred Thursday night or Friday morning.

Police did not immediately identify the victims. Beyrer said they would not know if the attack was random or targeted until they investigated the victims' background.

Police said they had found the baby, less than a year old, in a room with the door closed.

The complex, Fairfield Hills South, is a rental town house complex owned by Fairfield Properties where homes are rented starting at $3,000 per month.

The complex has a gated front entrance, but neighbors said the gates are rarely locked at night, with cars coming and going.

Outside the town homes Friday, family members sobbed and embraced on the lawn. Some relatives fell to the ground in tears. A police drone flew over the crime scene as detectives collected evidence.

A family friend, Jacqueline Wiggins of Medford, said her son had called her and told her a couple and another woman in the home were dead.

She said the couple was young and about to get married, and that both of the women were mothers.

"There’s a lot of heartbreak here. Everyone’s hurting. They were just trying to live their lives, so they didn’t deserve this. I don’t know why this happened," Wiggins said.

"I don’t know if they were targeted, but if you kick someone’s door down and kill females, you’re a coward. Something needs to be done and they need to be caught," she said.

Two French bulldogs also were recovered from the home, police said.

Officers cordoned off the complex with yellow tape while a police mobile command unit was parked next to the town home. Police also were investigating two vehicles outside.

They said they had previously been called to the home for noise complaints.

Grant Yoches, 17, said he was riding his bike outside the town home when police came rushing by.

"I heard screaming … and saw police tape and I got really scared," Yoches said.

"There have been issues with this complex I’ve seen," Yoches said. "It hasn’t felt super safe."

Fairfield Properties declined to comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.