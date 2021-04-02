A West Babylon man who drove away from a crash that killed an Amagansett mother while she pushed her two children in a stroller, removed license plates from his pickup and scratched off the windshield registration sticker after the January crash, authorities said.

Mark Corrado, 28, of West Babylon, was indicted Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence, according to a statement Thursday from Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

The 11:42 a.m. crash on Jan. 13 killed 36-year-old Yuris Murillo Cruz who was pushing her 4-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son in a stroller on the shoulder of the East Side of Montauk Highway in Amagansett, prosecutors said.

Corrado first ditched his 1997 Dodge pickup in a wooded area in Amagansett, then removed the license plates, scratched off the registration, and removed insurance and registration documents from the glove compartment, Sini said.

Corrado surrendered to East Hampton Town Police Detectives at Suffolk County police’s First Precinct the afternoon of the crash, officials said.

Corrado, who is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, was arraigned Thursday on the indictment and released on supervised release with alcohol and narcotics conditions, prosecutors said. He must abide by a court-imposed 9 p.m. curfew, and is barred from leaving the state, officials said.

Corrado, prosecutors said, had his license suspended the day after the fatal crash on Jan. 14.

"This was a horrible tragedy that has left two young children without their mother," Sini said in the statement. "In addition to allegedly fleeing the scene, the driver took even further steps to avoid being identified and taking responsibility for his actions. We will seek to hold him accountable and obtain justice for the victim and her family."

A family friend previously told Newsday Murillo Cruz was a stay-at-home mother from El Salvador. Murillo Cruz would take daily walks in her Amagansett neighborhood to pick up her daughter from school and get fresh air and exercise during the pandemic, the friend said.

Murillo Cruz’s children, Michelle, 4, and her son, Gael, 18 months, suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening, officials said.

Authorities said Corrado is scheduled to return to court May 6.