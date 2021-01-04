Driver killed in Medford after man runs red light, police say

A Coram man drove through a red light in Medford and crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing the other driver, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

James Palumbo, 56, of Yaphank, was going south in a 2021 Chevrolet and making a left turn when he was hit, according to a department news release, which said he was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

The Mercedes driver, Malcolm Stewart, 29, was driving north on County Road 101 along with his passenger, Savanna Steinbach, 23, of Shirley, the release said.

It said Stewart went through a red light, although it is not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, which was at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 101 and Station Road. Palumbo was on County Road 101 trying to make a left turn onto Station Road at the time of the collision.

Stewart and Steinbach were both arrested on at least one drug charge, the release said. Stewart was also charged with weapon possession in connection with a .45 caliber handgun and drugs that officers found on him. Drugs were also found in the vehicle, police said, including fentanyl and cocaine.

The release did not mention that any charges or violations had been filed in connection with the crash itself. It was not clear why.

Stewart and Steinbach were brought to Long Island Community Hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the release, which did not elaborate.

"They are scheduled for arraignment at a later date," the release said. Neither Stewart nor Steinbach could be reached for comment, and no attorney could be located.