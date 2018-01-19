A Sound Beach man was sentenced Friday to 18 months in jail for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his box truck in the fall of 2014.

Christopher Campbell, 37, on Friday reiterated to the judge presiding over his case that he had reason to know his box truck had struck Tracy Mangino, 40, as she walked along North Country Road after a night of drinking on Oct. 18, 2014.

But instead of stopping and helping Mangino, Suffolk prosecutors said Campbell, who had been drinking before the deadly accident, drove home.

“I’ll never forget the day you took my world and turned it upside down,” Mangino’s daughter, Serena Mangino, 18, of Miller Place, said as she faced Campbell in state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho’s courtroom in Central Islip.

Campbell pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2017, to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a vehicular manslaughter charge.

If he’d been convicted of all charges at his trial, Campbell faced a maximum of 8 1⁄3 to 23 years in prison.

Mangino’s daughter and father, Michael Mangino, of Ronkonkoma, said they have put their lives on hold for more than three years while waiting for a resolution, and they didn’t want to go through a second trial.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We can’t keep letting this affect our lives, especially hers,” Michael Mangino said, looking at his granddaughter, who is heading to college in the fall. “We need to get on with it. We need to get it behind us.”